Clear

Butcher shop to expand into Terre Haute, with plans to offer soup and sandwiches

Kroc's Butchershop is working on a Terre Haute location. The business is based in Farmersburg.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local butcher shop is expanding.

Kroc's Butchershop is working on a Terre Haute location. The business is based in Farmersburg.

Their new location will be 2626 south 7th Street, just north of Margaret. This is where Second Cup Cafe and before that Dairy Queen was located.

They plan to have the new location up and running by spring. They told us they plan to offer sandwiches and soup for lunch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Showers today, colder air tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Changes may finally be underway for Vigo County educators

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, breezy and warm. High: 56

Image

The Journey

Image

March to end capital punishment

Image

Man killed in Greene County crash

Image

Home improvement scams

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

ISU Early Bird

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans