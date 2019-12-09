Butcher shop to expand into Terre Haute, with plans to offer soup and sandwiches

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local butcher shop is expanding.

Kroc's Butchershop is working on a Terre Haute location. The business is based in Farmersburg.

Their new location will be 2626 south 7th Street, just north of Margaret. This is where Second Cup Cafe and before that Dairy Queen was located.

They plan to have the new location up and running by spring. They told us they plan to offer sandwiches and soup for lunch.