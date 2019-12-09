TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local butcher shop is expanding.
Kroc's Butchershop is working on a Terre Haute location. The business is based in Farmersburg.
Their new location will be 2626 south 7th Street, just north of Margaret. This is where Second Cup Cafe and before that Dairy Queen was located.
They plan to have the new location up and running by spring. They told us they plan to offer sandwiches and soup for lunch.
Related Content
- Butcher shop to expand into Terre Haute, with plans to offer soup and sandwiches
- Terre Haute company announces plans to expand, adding new jobs
- Terre Haute plant announces plans to expand production
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute department store closing up shop
- Terre Haute animal clinic closes up shop
- Brazil sandwich shop already reopens after car drives into it
- Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 presents check to St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen
- Terre Haute company one step closer to expanding
- Launch Terre Haute expands to work with students
Scroll for more content...