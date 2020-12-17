'...the past month and a half have really picked up.' Postal workers see a busy week as holidays near

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- This is the busiest week of the year for postal workers across the country. One local letter carrier said this has been the busiest year they've seen because everyone staying home and ordering things online.

For the past 18 years a friendly face, like Gary McGaha, has been delivering the mail to people all across Terre Haute.

"I'm an outside person. I like to be outside. I can't sit still and stand in one place," McGaha said.

This year has been a year of change.

"Every different stop is different. So, we try to accommodate each stop as best we can," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced McGaha and other letter carriers to adapt. He said each business has its own way of getting their mail delivered to keep everyone safe.

He said this week is always their busiest, but this year they've seen an all-time high of letters and packages coming in and going out.

"Heavier the past 6 months then what it's been typically in the past years, but the past month and a half have really picked up," he said.

McGaha said to make sure you and your letter carrier stay safe from the virus the best thing to do, is wait. He said if you see your mail or a package get delivered, wait in your home or business for the letter carrier to get a safe distance away. Then, you can go retrieve your mail.

Mcgaha said you can also help by flipping on your porch light when it gets dark. That way, if your mail still needs to be delivered they are able to see. He said shoveling a path for them if it snows is another way to help out your letter carrier.