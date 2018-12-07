Clear

Busy Terre Haute road set for road closure

Another well-traveled road in Terre Haute is looking at some road closures.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another well-traveled road in Terre Haute is looking at some road closures.

Part of Hulman Street will be closed off and on through December 14th.

The affected part is between State Road 46 and Fruitridge Avenue.

Closures will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The city said crews will be working daily on gas line repairs.

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder