Busy Terre Haute road set for road closure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another well-traveled road in Terre Haute is looking at some road closures.
Part of Hulman Street will be closed off and on through December 14th.
The affected part is between State Road 46 and Fruitridge Avenue.
Closures will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The city said crews will be working daily on gas line repairs.
