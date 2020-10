TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert to pass along at a major intersection in Terre Haute.

There's more work starting on Lafayette Avenue. It involves the intersection of Lafayette and 25th Street and then Lafayette and Spang.

They are closed for reconstruction. The city expects the closure to last through November 25.

Lafayette from 25th to Haythorne is also closed. This is expected to be in place through October 15.