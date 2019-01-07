Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for two days for gas line repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert you need to be aware of.
Starting on Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday, Hulman Street at State Road 46 will be closed.
Crews will close the road to repair a gas line.
