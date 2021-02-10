Love is in the air: Businesses ramping up for the holiday weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preps for Valentine's Day have local restaurants amping-up their game!

News 10 stopped by a couple of local restaurants to see what they're doing to get you in the door this holiday weekend!

"Just businesses are starting to pick up again. We are getting a lot of guests even from out of state. We noticed a lot of people from Illinois coming over and dining with us," said Front House Manager Brittany Neace.

Neace says holiday or not, customers are the top priority.

"We will have special sectioning for social distancing so people are comfortable and have a special secret time with their mate," said Neace.

General Manager Hannah Marlow at Umi Grill says she's excited for Valentine's Day.

"We've been preparing for a while now. We knew this year would be a little different than what we're used to. So we just want to make sure we've been checking & constantly checking our reservations just want to make sure we don't make any booking errors," Marlow said.

She just wants to put her customer's minds at ease when they choose to come in for the holiday.

"We did also at the beginning of the pandemic we installed a new UV air filtration system in the building which is very similar to what they use in hospitals," said Marlow.

Marlow says customers have been taking advantage of their take-out option as well.

"We usually have a very large carry-out presence on Valentine's Day. but I think this year could be even more. So we're going to do our best to keep that balance," said Marlow.

Both restaurants still have openings for this weekend, but they urge you to go ahead and make your reservations sooner than later.