Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

The ordinance was passed in Knox County in August of 2018

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Invasive Species board was formed after the passing of the ordinance. The board has reached out to a number of local businesses. Will Drews with the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation district says not many questions or concerns have been brought to their attention.

He says some businesses have begun to significantly decrease the number of invasive plants. However, he's not for sure if all businesses will make the January 1st deadline. The ordinance can fine a business up to twenty-five hundred dollars. However, Drews hopes that it won't need to come to that.

Drews says, "We don't want to resort to that. And it's a scale. It'll depend on how much or how little compliance a place is."

For more information on the ordinance: Click Here

