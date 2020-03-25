Businesses donate food to Terre Haute senior living facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People and businesses around the country are coming together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chick-Fil-A and Show-Me's in Terre Haute donated food to the Juliet A. Peddle Park Apartments. It's a senior living facility.

The people living there rely on food from outside sources. However, right now many places are running low on stock.

That's why the two restaurants stepped up to provide services.

"We actually had Show-Me's delivered the food. Chick Fil A packaged it all up in individual boxes and they actually wrote sweet, heartwarming messages on each one of the boxes different for each person so that was very sweet as well," Peddle Park Apartment manager Kat Perry said.

Peddle Park Management says acts of kindness like this should be recognized as the country is dealing with so much uncertainty.