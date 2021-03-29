Businesses celebrate National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local businesses were celebrated on Monday. That's because it's National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

It takes long hours, hard work, and dedication to run a business.

You throw a national pandemic on top, and it makes things even tougher.

Community members stressed the importance of supporting small businesses. Co-owner of little bear coffee company, Senka Delish, says customer support is everything.

"In Terre Haute, they show you if you love your community and if you give they will give back," says Delish.

She adds she wants to see more businesses like her's around the community.

"We need more mom and pop shops cause that's what keeps America moving. These big companies they are big but they don't care about the little people but when you small business owner you know your neighbor you know the people that come every day," says Senka.

People like Marva & Nathan Moore who travel more than an hour to visit here, say it's well worth it to support a local business.

"It's important because you feel like they care that you're here. Whereas some chain places not all just make you feel like your a number on the wall."

Senka's husband and co-owner, Mico Delish, says they help out with community needs as well.

Whenever they hold a benefit, the recipient gets back 100 percent of the proceeds.

"We try to get involved with the local needs, local benefits. We try to raise money for specific projects or when somebody has a need. We've done several of them within our restaurants," says Mico Delish.

This leaves the owners feeling all types of emotions.

"Very blessed very blessed, very amazing community we have here."