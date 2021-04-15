'...when everybody is ready to go back to work there are no jobs for them.' Businesses are finding it tough to hire future employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many employers are hiring right now. You've probably seen an increasing number of 'help wanted' signs posted around town. However, many of these companies are having a hard time trying to get people to work for them.

Labor Link is a staffing company in Terre Haute. The company helps link people to all different kinds of jobs.

Right now owner Todd Hein told News 10 that his business is struggling to find people who are willing to work.

Since the pandemic hit many people have been unemployed, which is leading many to collect unemployment checks from the government.

While normally this wouldn't be an issue, Hein said the extra funding the government is providing is hurting many employers.

He said now people are collecting checks without needing to work, and oftentimes those checks are more than what an average person working would receive.

Hein said the government is sending funding to individuals because there are no jobs available, but he said that's not the case at all.

Hein said, "Our manufacturers don't stop. They still need the employees to run the facilities and we just don't have them right now. All these jobs were filled at one time so, I know there are people out there who will soon be needing work, and we got plenty for them."

Right now, the unemployment rate in the United States is low.

An Economics professor at Indiana State University told us this number doesn't accurately reflect what we are seeing in the current job market.

ISU Economics Professor Robert Guell said in a normal period of time unemployment checks are normally capped at roughly around $300 a week.

However, because we are living in a not-so-normal time, the government is giving people more than that.

Gill said the extra money people are receiving is putting a strain on many local businesses. "If they can't find workers then they can't operate their businesses or they have to raise wages and prices in order to compensate if they are sufficiently desperate to get people to work."

Those increasing wages are what we are seeing right now.

Hein told News 10 that companies are currently increasing their hourly wage, but they're not the only ones. He said Labor Link is also offering incentives to get people placed in jobs.

Hein said he's doing everything he can in order to ensure that people will still have a place to work once the pandemic is over.

Hein said,"My fear is you're going to see more of these clients go to robotics. Pay a little extra that way they don't have to rely on as many people to be there and they can still do the job. And then when everybody is ready to go back to work there are no jobs for them."

Gill said we need workers and we need them now. He told us if we don't get this problem fixed soon people may have a harder time finding a job in the future.

Gill said, "They should take these jobs as they become available. Simply so, as to have jobs when those benefits expire."

Hein said if you're scared to get a job because of COVID-19, many businesses are taking the necessary precautions in order to protect you.

He told News 10 that he knows there are many places in many different fields that are looking to hire you. He just needs people willing to work.