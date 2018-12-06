Businesses and drivers celebrate the reopening of Margaret Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Businesses and drivers alike are glad Margaret Avenue is open again.

Drivers were crossing the overpass by late Wednesday afternoon.

The gas station at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue was closed for part of construction time.

The owners say their business took a hit.

But they, along with their customers are glad to have things back to normal.

"We are glad the road is open. Thank you Terre Haute, we are here to serve you," co-owner Amrik Singh said.

"About time...and the trains, always an issue. Gonna make a big difference in traffic on the south end of town...big difference," Dana Maffioli, a resident of the area told us.

Crews broke ground on the project back in April of last year.

City leaders hope it will ease train traffic and give people a way to get across town.