Business with locations in Indiana and Illinois juggles requirements to reopen

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Many non-essential businesses in Indiana are re-opening, but that's not the case in Illinois.

Kimberlee Shewey is the owner of Shewey's.

It's a paint your own pottery studio.

Their Paris, Illinois location is temporarily closed due to the extended stay-at-home order, but Shewey said they're ready to start serving customers safely again in Terre Haute.

"Our tables were already pretty much spread apart to accommodate a good space between. We do have more room that we can separate those even further to create social distancing. Our studio staff will wear masks. We won't require customers to do that, it's totally their comfort level, but our staff will for their protection," said Shewey.

Right now, they're only able to serve customers curb-side in Terre Haute.

That means customers can look online, pick out the pottery they'd like to paint, and pick it up.

All you have to do is paint it, and drop it off to be completed.

Then, you can pick it up when it's done.

Shewey said this is a way to serve their customers while staying safe.

"We have to adapt. We have to bend, so we have to offer other things that make our customers feel comfortable, and that is if you can't paint with us, we'll make sure you can paint at home if that's something that you choose to do," said Shewey.

Right now, it's not clear when the will be able to reopen their Paris location.

Shewey said this location is known more for group gatherings, so they know it will be a while before customers are ready to come back in.

"The level of fear that people are experiencing being in the same space you know, tight spaces. I think people are going to be fearful of getting right back into it, so our unique type of business it's going to take a while for people to feel secure," said Shewey.

To learn more about the to-go pottery option, you can contact Shewey's by Facebook, or phone at 812-235-9270.