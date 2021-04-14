Business "sews" it's roots deeper during pandemic

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- The paycheck protection program covid relief has helped a lot of small businesses across the country, but it's also left some hanging and fighting for their business.

With the whir of a sewing machine, the bang of a hammer, and the bustle of customers, Mamas Mending in Marshall Illinois has been pretty busy the past few weeks.

"Business is booming," Charla Evinger, the co-owner said.

But, this time last year, the three-person business got the news.

"And said as of Friday you guys are closed. No more business. Just sorry," Heather Brown, an employee said.

And right in the middle of prom season. Evinger said that's the busiest time for them and it's when they make half of their revenue for the year.

So, they lost a lot and couldn't take any jobs. That's when they said the reality of what was happening started to hit.

"It was kind of a struggle financially because we weren't able to pay Heather," Cheryl Murphy, a co-owner said.

Brown is the only paid employee. So, they applied for the first round of the paycheck protection program, but before they could even get all of the information in, the program ran out of money.

"So she had only been working about 3 whole months when she no longer got paid," Evinger said.

Now, they are getting back on track, and Brown is able to get a paycheck.

That's why when the second opportunity for the PPP loan came around, Evinger said she didn't even bother.

"I mean I get it. Everybody on the planet that classifies as a small business, which is under 500 employees, so that's a lot of people, by the time they got to the 1 employee you know they're trying to keep the most people getting money as possible," Evinger said.

Mamas Mending did find and benefit from other small loans to help during the pandemic.

The second PPP loan deadline and distribution are being extended.