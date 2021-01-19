Illinois business owner says he couldn't survive another shutdown - so this is what he did about it

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The owner of Brownie's Place in Casy, Illinois says his business or employees couldn't survive another shutdown.

"When we were shut down the first time we did dinners and suppers and we delivered to businesses in town and to people. Just to keep something going so my employees would have a job," said Steve Brown.

Brown says he had to seek legal help to keep his business afloat during the midst of the pandemic.

"It came to a point where we were either going to have to shut down and just close or we was gonna have to do something. So I hired a lawyer," says Brown.

He says when they were wanting him to close down his in-door dining due to the pandemic, he just couldn't do it for financial reasons.

"Like any other businesses if we close down again we're not going to make it so I decided and went back to that lawyer we did our paperwork and we stayed open," said Brown.

He says he's taking precautions to keep both customers and staff members protected.

"We do everything we can in there, I mean we clean and sanitize between everybody around. we do everything majorly of an evening to make sure every bodies safe," says Brown.

Brown says COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. He adds so people should just get used to the new normal.

"I'm not saying I'm not scared about it but at some point in time you have to go on living or your just gonna be curled up in a corner scared to walk around your own shadow," said Brown.

Brown tells me he hasn't received any push back from his community. He adds that nobody at Brownie's Place has gotten COVID-19.