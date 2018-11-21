Clear
Business raises money for local cancer organization

The Cutting Edge held "Beauty for a Cure" Wednesday for the Lawrence County Cancer Resource Center

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Wednesday morning people packed The Cutting Edge in Lawrenceville Illinois. Usually, customers get new haircuts and meet with friends. But Wednesday there is a bit more going on.

Owner Sheri Hoalt says, "I have several friends I have lost due to cancer. I'm going to cry. And Jodi lost her parents to cancer so it's just close to my heart."

The eighteen-year-old business hosted Beauty for a Cure. For every customer seen a portion of the profits go to the Lawrence County Cancer Resource Center.

Center co-director Jodi Ayres says, "This is where we get our funds to help cancer patients. If it wasn't for the community donating we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

The Lawrence County Cancer Resource Center does a lot. For cancer patients, the center provides everything from emotion support to financial support.

Ayres says, "We really don't have a limit to what we do. We've fixed people's vehicles because they couldn't get to treatments."

The center provides whatever is needed from the patient. Unfortunately, that need in Lawrence County continues to be high.

Ayres explains, "Just right now we have 20 patients. That's just right now. Lawrence county just seems to be inundated with it at this point."

The need for help is large. But the turnout to help is working to meet that need. Hoalt says she expects to be working well into Wednesday evening.

Hoalt explains, "So many people, like Jodi said, need gas, need help with doctor bills. Food whatever they need. And we know that one hundred percent of what we give goes to the cancer resource center."

