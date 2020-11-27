Business owners gear up for Small Business Saturday at The Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Small business owners in Vigo County are gearing up for Small Busines Saturday.

At The Meadows in Terre Haute, nearly 50 vendors will be set up.

Because of the pandemic, local small business owners are struggling. They are vendors who would normally make money from festivals - like the Covered Bridge.

With COVID-19, many of these vendors weren't able to open.

Small business owners we spoke with told us they have been working with the health department to make sure shoppers feel safe.