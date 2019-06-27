Clear

Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation

Business leaders are working to keep talented workers in West Central Indiana.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Business leaders are working to keep talented workers in West Central Indiana.

They are pursuing the 21st Century Talent region designation.

The state appoints this status.

It is designated to attract and keep talent in the area.

Local business leaders met on Thursday to talk about how to they can achieve this honor.

Parke, Putnam, Clay, Vigo, Vermillion, and Sullivan Counties make up the West Central Region.

The group isn't sure how long it may take to achieve this goal.

Each region works differently.

