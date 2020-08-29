Business is up at local farmers market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local businesses are struggling right now.

But a bright spot is what's happening at outdoor vendor events like the Terre Haute Farmers Market.

We stopped by Saturday.

This market is set up in the Meadows Shopping Center Plaza.

We spoke with an organizer who says attendance has actually been up recently.

We also spoke with a vendor.

Wyatt Sons is the co-owner of Simply Sons Seasoning.

He says his business has only been around for about a year.

He had to put the business on hold when the pandemic first hit.

But now, the community has really embraced the business especially at the market.

"It took longer for people to open up but they do a really good job here at socially distancing and wearing masks," says Wyatt.

The Terre Haute Farmers Market is from 8am to noon on Saturdays outside the Meadows Shopping Center.