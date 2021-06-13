Business holds cooking class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Things were busy in the kitchen!

That's as Sons' Spice company held their first cooking class today.

They showed participants how to use their spices in different foods.

The class centered around flavored oils.

Students were able to dip bread in their favorite oil and take it home to cook with.

The co-owner says it was nice to see so many people come out and support them.

"Cause we're definitely trying to appeal to audiences that enjoy cooking but just need something quick to throw on the table or just like the flavor but it's too much for them to get invested in," says the co-owner Wyatt Sons.

They plan on making this a monthly class.

So don't forget to check out Sons' Spice company on Facebook for more on those possible dates.