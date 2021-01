BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We've heard several stories of local businesses closing due to the pandemic, but one restaurant says it has been thriving.

We stopped by The Freeze in Brazil.

The owners told us business has actually picked-up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say people took advantage of their drive-through and call-in services, allowing them to stay open safely.

The Freeze is closed for the season, but they will reopen in February.