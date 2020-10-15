Business expansion signals growth on Washington's east side

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - True RX will build a 1.8 million dollar expansion next to the round-a-bout on Washington's east side. Bringing with it 90 jobs by 2023.

Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says, "It's really right where you see some industrial, some office, and some commercial land uses all coming together on the east side of Washington."

Just across the street, the final touches are being made on a new Huck's gas station. Both showing signs of growth near I-69.

Niehoff explains, "There's been a lot of eyes on the area, that's for sure. And especially now that you're seeing some of these projects come to fruition."

Traffic on the stretch of highway has increased since it reached Bloomington a few years ago. Now acres of empty land just off the exit are waiting for new development.

Niehoff says, "They're looking at the number of vehicles going up and down that road and the number of rooftops in each of our communities along the I-69 corridor. And we've seen positive trends particularly here in Daviess county in both of those indicators."

The empty fields next to the interchange may not last too much longer. But what exactly comes next to the area is still unknown.

Niehoff says, "We're making sure that we are as prepared as possible for when that end-user does take on that property and makes that big announcement. Things may be quiet right now, but there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes."