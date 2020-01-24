Business booming for local coffee shop, now offering drive-thru option

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Business is booming for a local coffee shop, and they're excited to officially show it off!

Little Bear Coffee Company marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

It's been in a "soft open" stage since October.

The local shop prides itself on its welcoming atmosphere and homemade products.

Staff members say the northside of Terre Haute has room for growth. That's why they picked this area to call home.

"There's not a whole lot on the northside right now, and I think that's a missed opportunity," said Manager Kristina Harder, "This is a great side of town, and I'm so glad that we are able to help build it up."

Little Bear officially opened its drive-thru Thursday night. You can find the coffee shop on Lafayette Avenue.