Business as usual for Wabash Valley tax services

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- With the government shutdown, government employees are still not getting paid.

That includes employees at the IRS.

Now, some of them may be called back to work, still without pay.

National News outlets say the white house is reversing the previous policy.

The acting director of the Office of Management and Budget said refunds will go out.

A lot of people look to those refunds to help pay for gifts and other holiday expenses.

Kim Foy a restaurant owner said not getting a refund on time wouldn't be fair.

She said she hasn't done anything wrong.

Foy hopes officials keep everyday people in mind when it comes to ending the shutdown.

"I just wish that they would get it together for the sake of the people. For the sake of the government," Foy said. "For the sake of families and business owners. Just the regular person.

So far the IRS itself hasn't officially said if it will issue or delay refunds.

The treasury department said it will finalize a plan in the coming days.