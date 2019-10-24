Business announces move to old Red Cross building in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local printing company has announced a move and expansion.
Big Picture will soon move to the former American Red Cross building at 700 South 3rd Street in Terre Haute.
The printing company has been in operation since 2004.
The new shop is set to open on November 1.
