Business and Bagels gives the community a look at a local organization

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Education Foundation gave the community an inside look at its mission on Friday.

The organization held "Business and Bagels".

It's an event that brings together school officials, foundation board members, and local leaders.

Since 1984 the foundation has awarded more than $2 million to local education.

During Friday's event, the foundation awarded more grants to schools across Vigo County.

"Without the Vigo County Education Foundation students, my students, in particular, would not have had the opportunities that they have. They have opportunities that provide them with exposure to things that they would not normally be exposed to," Shara Enyert, from Sugar Creek Consolidated, told us.

At least one of those grants will help students put on a production of a popular book Junie B. Jones.

