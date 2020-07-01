Business Owner spends pandemic painting planters in Olney

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Sam Benson owns Ivy's Cottage in downtown Olney. For years he's passed by a large concrete planter outside his shop.

Benson says, "People were starting to comment that the planters were starting to look kind of bad. There was a discussion of removing them. Last summer I painted one in front of my shop kind of as a test run."

The paint job held up great. But then the pandemic hit.

Benson explains, "I had extra time I just sort of started painting planters."

One became two, two became four. Before long many of the eyesores had been painted with special designs.

Benson explains, "In front of Seams & Things we did a spool of thread because she's a seamstress. We made it kind of tie into her business. Just kind of trying to keep them fun and light."

When he began painting the Walldogs project was still a go. But now that it is canceled for 2020 Benson says he is glad to have provided a plan b.

Benson says, "It's kind of nice to be, to know that we're going to have, there's some kind of artistic outlet for people."