Business 50 project moving along

The east end of the road project wrapped up recently.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bakery House in Washington has been going strong for six years. Dana Hanna says she enjoys the place so much she got a job.

Hanna says, "I used to come in here all the time. It's the best doughnuts around. Great bunch of girls to work with. I just enjoy myself here."

The commute into work will soon be difficult for Hanna and the girls at the Bakery House. That's as work is set to begin in the west section of business 50.

Mayor Joe Wellman explains, "The west end is the second biggest project and the central is the largest. The west end, the utility work design is being done as well as the service design. The preliminary work has been done."

The east end of the project recently wrapped up. New asphalt was poured from state street out to the round-a-bout.

Wellman is wrapping up his term as mayor. He says the process of getting the new mayor up to speed on the project is going well.

Wellman says, "He's been at most of the, at least recent meetings and is very familiar with it. And we'll continue making that transition over the remaining weeks of the year here."

The city has held public meetings about the project. As construction begins they hope to work with residents and businesses on getting around closures. Hanna says she believes the bakery house will do just fine.

Hanna says, "I hope it doesn't hurt the business any. But we're so busy anyways that...like I said we're the best place around."

