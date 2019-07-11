Bus Driver Shortage Across Indiana Hits Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Not having enough bus drivers has been a problem for school corporations all across the state of Indiana. That includes right here in the Wabash Valley.

A survey last year found 91% of school districts across America suffer from a bus driver shortage. It's a problem school officials right here in Vigo County hope to address.

Carmel Clay Schools in Indianapolis have started signing up teachers to fill this void of bus drivers. School officials there say it is a sensible second job as opposed to an alternative for teachers who want one.

Director of Communication for Vigo County Schools Bill Riley says that part of the problem is a lack of competitive pay. The school system is struggling with a teacher shortage as well which makes it even tougher to do what Carmel has started to do.

Vigo school officials say teachers have a huge responsibility as it is and it stretches far beyond the classroom.

Riley says these shortages do need to be addressed, but this may not be the way to go for Vigo County. He says, "It's not something that we would consider doing without the full support of the Teachers Union. It's not something we are currently taking a look at, however, we have some big problems in terms of staff shortages."

You can see more information about becoming a bus driver and the training involved at their website, vigoschools.org under the human resources tab.