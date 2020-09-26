Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A burn ban has been issued for Vigo county. Vigo joins other Indiana counties that are taking action to prevent fires as the area deals with dry conditions.

All other Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley have a burn ban in place.

The Vigo County Commissioners enacted the countywide burn ban Saturday and it will remain in effect until noon on October 2nd.

According to the commissioners, the ban prohibits campfires and recreational fires unless they are enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter and 10 inch high or less. It also prohibits the burning of debris, such as timber and vegetation, including construction debris. Open burning of any kind using fuel such as wood or other combustible matter is also prohibited. Charcoal from grills is permitted but charcoal must be thoroughly extinguished after cooking.