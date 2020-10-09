Burn ban extended for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The burn ban in Vigo County has been extended.

It was originally set to expire on Friday, October 9. It will now run through October 16.

According to the commissioners, the ban prohibits campfires and recreational fires unless they are enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter and 10 inches high or less.

It also prohibits the burning of debris, such as timber and vegetation, including construction debris.

Open burning of any kind using fuel such as wood or other combustible matter is also prohibited.

Charcoal from grills is permitted but charcoal must be thoroughly extinguished after cooking.