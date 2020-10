TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Vigo County officials have extended the burn ban.

Even though we have received rain this week, commissioners say drought conditions have worsened.

The ban will be allowed to expire should conditions improve by noon on October 30th.

So, what does this mean for Vigo County residents?

Well, it means no campfires, unless inside of a fire ring.

No burning of debris or, vegetation and no open burning of any kind.