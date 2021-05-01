Bumblebee transformer comes to life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As seen on your movie screen!

The car from Transformers 3 made an appearance at a local car show today.

Todd Warren the owner says, "I actually met the previous owner at a car show about eight years ago. He brought it to my show and I was judging cars, I met the fellow that owned it and we became very good friends and I told him that if he ever got rid of it i'd be interested in it. He called me about three weeks ago and said i'm bored with it, would you like to purchase bee? I said I would love to purchase bee."

"It has bluetooth so the car is talk to the computer, the computer talks to the car, the car talks back. If I say search google it'll respond to that command, it'll search for google, it'll search for pictures and so on. If I ask it the date and it's not in the mood

it'll tell me the day or it'll give me the wrong answer. It's got over five thousand commands you can give it, not in addition to what it can do with the A.I," says Warren.

"This is one of the stunt cars from one of the movies we're not sure yet, i'm pretty sure it's the third one. The third transformer movie in the series. Ee verified it's not the first movie and not the second movie so we're thinking probably the third movie, it does have nitros in the back, it does have all the transformer logo and emblems and all the goodies that come with that particular car."

"It's not really set in yet haha. I plan on doing birthday parties, and events, and you know trying to put this car out there so everyone has a chance to enjoy it," says Warren.