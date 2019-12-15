Clear
Building fire under investigation

Investigators are working to figure out what caused a building fire Saturday.

Dec 15, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are working to figure out what caused a building fire Saturday.

The Washington Township Fire Department shared pictures of the fire on Facebook. It happened in the Plainville area.

Several other Knox and Daviess county units responded to put out the fire. First responders say no one was hurt.

