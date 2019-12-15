Building fire under investigation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are working to figure out what caused a building fire Saturday.
The Washington Township Fire Department shared pictures of the fire on Facebook. It happened in the Plainville area.
Several other Knox and Daviess county units responded to put out the fire. First responders say no one was hurt.
