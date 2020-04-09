Building collapse under investigation in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A building collapse in Vigo County is under investigation.
It happened Thursday afternoon near U.S. 40 and North 6th Street in West Terre Haute.
Crews told us there were five apartments in the building. Several people were inside and everyone was reportedly able to get out safely.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
