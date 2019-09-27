TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Boys and Girls Club members in Terre Haute are working with robots as part of its new robotics program.
It's a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and Purdue Extension.
The goal is to open their eyes to future career paths or opportunities in the community.
20 kids are involved in the program. They are coding and building robots.
Those in the program say they are getting a lot out of it.
This is week three of the eight-week program.
Once this session is closed, another will offered to 20 more kids.
Related Content
- Building and coding: 20 Wabash Valley kids take part in robotics program
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River
- Driving robots through coding at the library
- Elementary students learn computer coding in Wabash valley schools
- Wabash Valley kids celebrate school choice
- Local kids take part in state robotics competition
- Wabash Valley kids take part in Party on the Pavement fundraiser
- Southern part of Wabash Valley now preparing for flooding
- USPS not delivering to parts of the Wabash Valley Wednesday
- Wabash Valley Organizations take part in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Scroll for more content...