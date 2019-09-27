Building and coding: 20 Wabash Valley kids take part in robotics program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Boys and Girls Club members in Terre Haute are working with robots as part of its new robotics program.

It's a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and Purdue Extension.

The goal is to open their eyes to future career paths or opportunities in the community.

20 kids are involved in the program. They are coding and building robots.

Those in the program say they are getting a lot out of it.

This is week three of the eight-week program.

Once this session is closed, another will offered to 20 more kids.