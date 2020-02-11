SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One draw to Knox County is the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes.
It now has a special model World War One five-ton tank - and it's all thanks to the work of a Wabash Valley Correctional Facility inmate.
Larry James logged over 17,000 hours on the project. It includes a functioning turret and attention to detail on mechanicals, electrical, and colors.
James used cardboard, approved wire, card stock, and Q-Tips, and material from photo album books.
Related Content
- Building a tank while in prison? This inmate created a replica (with approved supplies) for a Knox County museum
- Indiana Military Museum unveils WWI tank for war centennial
- Knox county jail working to take in Halloclean inmates
- Knox County Election Results
- State approves license for opioid treatment program in Knox County
- Vigo County Commissioners approve jail design, $101,000 per inmate
- Knox County burn ban lifted
- Knox County prepares for primaries
- Reward offered for information in Sullivan Building Supply fire
- Candles Holocaust Museum creates new program to spread kindness
Scroll for more content...