Building a tank while in prison? This inmate created a replica (with approved supplies) for a Knox County museum

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One draw to Knox County is the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes.

It now has a special model World War One five-ton tank - and it's all thanks to the work of a Wabash Valley Correctional Facility inmate.

Larry James logged over 17,000 hours on the project. It includes a functioning turret and attention to detail on mechanicals, electrical, and colors.

James used cardboard, approved wire, card stock, and Q-Tips, and material from photo album books.