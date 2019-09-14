Building a better Terre Haute, one conversation at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- State Representative Tonya Pfaff says she wants to hear from you.

She is holding a series of community meetings.

James C. Wallace II is one who wants to see his community thrive.

"It all starts with a single man and a single woman and a single voice. It's just important that Terre Haute grows,"

That's why he made sure State Representative Tonya Pfaff heard his voice Saturday.

He sat in on the first of three community hearings.

It gave people in the community 1 on 1 time to sit down with Pfaff.

Wallace says this is a great thing Pfaff is doing.

"They have the ability to make our lives better or worse. our legislators are working on our behalf and that they are indeed trying to make for us a better world," said Wallace.

Many ideas and concerns were touched on.

Like the current situation with the jail, exploring other ways of farming and even animal control.

"Being a state representative means listening to everyone," said Tonya Pfaff.

Pfaff told News 10 not everyone is worried about the same thing.

By being a state representative, she's a voice for the community of Terre Haute.

But that starts with being its eyes and ears first.

"On the state level my goal is to go to the statehouse and fight for Vigo County and Terre Haute to get more resources to get more resources to just be a better place to live," said Pfaff.

Wallace believes the change he wants to see starts with him.

"If I don't speak up who will? We must stand up for the rights of our country for our needs what we want to do in this land to make ourselves a better world for our children and our grandchildren," said Wallace.

If you weren't able to make it out to the first community hearing the second one will be on Oct. 19th at Java Haute.

The final hearing will be on Nov. 9th at the West Terre Haute Library.