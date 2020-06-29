'Bugging Out': Museum in the Park continues with hands-on lesson about bugs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many were bugging out, at Collett Park, on Monday.

It was part of the lesson for Museum in the Park, through the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Kids learned about bugs, how to make homes for Mason Bees and even saw Madgascar Hissing Cockroaches in person.

Museum staff say it's important kids have a variety of virtual, and in-person, learning.

"They have minds that are just curious, and want to know answers to questions and want to ask questions," said Outreach Programs Manager Caleb Parkes, "So it's a wonderful experience to be able to do that again."

Sessions, for Museum in the Park, continue Tuesday and next week.

