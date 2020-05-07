Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Bug experts dismiss worry about US ‘murder hornets’ as hype

Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee.

Posted: May 7, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee.

The Asian giant hornets found in Washington state that grabbed headlines this week aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions. But the world’s largest hornets do decapitate entire hives of honeybees, and that crucial food pollinator is already in big trouble.

Numerous bug experts told The Associated Press that what they call hornet “hype” reminds them of the 1970s public scare when Africanized honeybees, nicknamed “killer bees,” started moving north from South America. While these more aggressive bees did make it up to Texas and the Southwest, they didn’t live up to the horror-movie moniker. However, they also do kill people in rare situations.

This time it’s hornets with the homicidal nickname, which bug experts want to ditch.

“They are not ‘murder hornets.’ They are just hornets,” said Washington Agriculture Department entomologist Chris Looney, who is working on the state’s search for these large hornets.

The facts are, experts said, two dead hornets were found in Washington last December, a lone Canadian live nest was found and wiped out last September and no live hornets have yet been seen this year.

Looney has a message for Americans: These hornets are not coming to get you. “The number of people who are stung and have to seek medical attention is incredibly small,” he said in an interview.

While its nickname exaggerates the human health threat, experts said this hornet is especially big — two inches long — so it does carry more and stronger toxin.

“It’s a really nasty sting for humans,” said University of Georgia bee expert Keith Delaplane. “It’s like the Africanized bee ... A dozen (stings) you are OK; 100 not so much.”

University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum said of the worry: “People are afraid of the wrong thing. The scariest insect out there are mosquitoes. People don’t think twice about them. If anyone’s a murder insect, it would be a mosquito.”

Mosquitoes are responsible for millions of yearly deaths worldwide from malaria, dengue fever and other diseases, according to the World Health Organization. Asian giant hornets at most kill a few dozen people a year and some experts said it’s probably far less.

Hornet, wasp and bee stings kill on average 62 people a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Japan, Korea and China, “people have co-existed with this hornet for thousands of years,” said Doug Yanega, senior scientist at the University of California Riverside Entomology Research Museum.

Yet bug experts across the country are getting worried calls from people who wrongly think they saw the Asian hornet.

“This is 99% media hype and frankly I’m getting tired of it,” said University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy. “Murder hornet? Please.”

Retired University of Montana bee expert Jerry Bromenshenk said in an email, “One nest, one individual hornet, hopefully, does not make an invasion. ... Do we want this hornet — surely not. But the media hype is turbo charged.”

For bees and the people who rely on them for a living this could be yet another massive problem, but it is not one yet.

The number of U.S. honeybees has been dropping for years, with the winter of 2018-19 one of the worst on record. That’s because of problems such as mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food.

The new hornets would be different. If they get into a hive, they tear the heads off worker bees and the hive pretty much dies. Asian honeybees have defenses — they start buzzing, raising the temperature and cook the invading hornet to death — but honeybees in America don’t.

The worry for beekeeping in Washington is based on a worst-case scenario that officials have to take seriously, Looney said.

Yet even for bees, the invasive hornets are far down on the list of real threats, not as big a worry as the parasitic “zombie fly” because more of those have been seen in several states, Berenbaum said.

For people, the hornets are scary because the world is already frightened by coronavirus and our innate fight-or-flight mechanisms are activated, putting people on edge, said risk expert David Ropeik, author of “How Risky Is It, Really?”

“This year is unbelievable in a horrible, horrible way. Why shouldn’t there be murder hornets?” Berenbaum said.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter: @borenbears

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21870

Reported Deaths: 1377
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6730390
Lake2233106
Cass14422
Hendricks88346
Hamilton88277
Johnson74677
Allen71856
St. Joseph71424
Madison46256
Elkhart36116
Clark34723
Bartholomew31419
LaPorte2849
Porter2817
Shelby24114
Hancock23614
Howard2209
Floyd21827
Delaware21215
Boone20726
Decatur20628
Tippecanoe1972
Jackson1881
Morgan1768
Vanderburgh1632
Grant14913
Harrison14511
Dearborn14013
Monroe1359
Noble12314
Miami1211
Lawrence11114
Montgomery1102
Warrick11018
Orange10714
White1060
Greene1018
Franklin1017
Ripley996
Jennings873
Putnam805
Vigo736
Clinton701
Carroll651
Wabash632
Newton618
Steuben591
Scott542
Daviess5215
Henry472
Washington451
Wayne443
Kosciusko391
Rush372
Jasper371
LaGrange362
Fulton341
Fayette334
Marshall311
Pulaski310
Dubois300
Jefferson300
Owen241
Clay231
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Brown211
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Jay180
Randolph182
Starke172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Blackford121
Huntington122
Warren121
Perry110
Benton100
Union80
Adams81
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Wells70
Martin70
Spencer61
Pike20
Unassigned0113

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 68232

Reported Deaths: 2974
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook466892004
Lake4529162
DuPage4056220
Will3332189
Kane233174
McHenry81442
Winnebago69620
St. Clair60142
Rock Island46514
Kankakee41627
Madison37428
Kendall34610
Sangamon23114
Champaign2126
Randolph2032
Boone15510
Jackson1549
DeKalb1411
Ogle1371
Macon12913
Peoria1264
Clinton1167
McLean1083
Unassigned1050
Whiteside986
Warren880
Jefferson8615
LaSalle842
Monroe7411
Stephenson720
Out of IL684
Iroquois621
Knox610
Henry540
Tazewell533
Lee490
Cass480
Union481
Grundy480
Jasper465
McDonough422
Williamson400
Adams401
Macoupin391
Marion380
Perry350
Montgomery331
Christian284
Morgan261
Livingston231
Pulaski230
Coles221
Vermilion221
Douglas200
Menard160
Fayette162
Jersey151
Mason150
Woodford151
Washington150
Jo Daviess140
Bureau121
Ford111
Mercer100
Carroll102
Crawford100
Shelby101
Hancock100
Franklin100
Bond81
Piatt70
Logan70
Alexander60
Brown60
Moultrie60
Effingham51
Clark50
Henderson50
Saline40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Cumberland40
Greene30
De Witt30
Richland30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Clay20
White20
Wayne20
Schuyler20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Wabash10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Warmer Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We do everything we can to be as safe as possible,' Local tattoo shop prepares to re-open with prec

Image

"We're still dealing with it and in disbelief." Father of Late 23 Year Old Soldier Speaks Out for th

Image

Quarantine Could Change Future Weather Patterns

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 69

Image

Become a Volunteer Precipitation Observer for the National Weather Service

Image

Honoring those who help heal us on National Nurses Day

Image

Knox County couple creates Quarantine Karaoke group

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce launches recovery guide as businesses reopen

Image

Local bank makes $10,000 donation to area food banks

Image

Local restaurant remodels during closure, takes precautions to reopen next week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak