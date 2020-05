TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Buffalo Wild Wings in Terre Haute reopened its dining room in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

It has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana.

Officials say they're working within state, federal and local guidelines. They say tables and chairs are at least six feet apart. They also say areas will be cleaned more often.

They'll also be making single-use silverware and plates available to customers.