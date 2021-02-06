VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Black soldiers are also being recognized for their courage and sacrifice.
The winter ride at Griffin bike park in Vigo county was organized as a way to honor Buffalo Soldiers.
They're the black soldiers who served the country following the civil war.
This ride also served as a fundraiser for the park.
Black soldiers are also being recognized for their courage and sacrifice.
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 4:35 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2021 4:36 PM
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Black soldiers are also being recognized for their courage and sacrifice.
Related Content
- Buffalo Soldiers honored in winter ride
- Annual Warrior Ride honors the fallen
- Honoring Hometown Heroes: Keeping memories alive of local fallen soldiers
- Ohio student suspended for project meant to honor fallen soldiers
- Ride To Remember honors local veterans in the Wabash Valley
- Bike ride honors vets, recognizes Black History Month
- Memorial Bike Ride scheduled in honor of John Mundell
- Rides To The Polls
- Kevin's Weather: RIDING HIGH
- Buffalo Wild Wings owner to acquire Jimmy John's Sandwiches
Scroll for more content...