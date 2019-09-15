Budget talks continue Monday at special city council meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Budget talks will continue in Terre Haute at a special city council meeting Monday evening.
The public is encouraged to show up and speak up if they have questions or concerns.
The proposed 2020 budget is larger than last year's budget.
It comes in at more than $97 million.
Mayor Duke Bennett, the city comptroller and the council will go over the proposal.
The mayor said this is a balanced budget, and the city is expected to bring in more money than the cost of projects.
Monday's meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The council is expected to take action on the budget at the regular October meeting.
