Protect your car in cold weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Cold weather can be brutal not only for you, but for your car as well. Low temperatures can kill your battery and freeze your gas lines.

AAA says the cold can also lower the pressure in your tires. It's a reminder to give yourself some extra time. Officials say most batteries will last you three years.

Experts say wait to turn up the radio and to crank up the heat. This can zap the battery quicker.

Martin Frost, the lead driver at Durr's/AAA towing in Terre Haute, says they have seen an increase of 15 to 20 calls a day.

"During the winter time you have to just slow down and take you time," Frost said. "Check your surroundings and be careful."

Frost says you should always keep jumper cables, an ice scraper, blankets, food, and water, in your car for emergencies. Especially when the weather is bad. He recommends you keep at least a half a take of fuel in your car at all times. This will prevent fuel lines from icing up.