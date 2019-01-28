Clear

Protect your car in cold weather

Cold weather can be brutal not only for you, but for your car as well. Low temperatures can kill your battery and freeze your gas lines.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 8:29 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Cold weather can be brutal not only for you, but for your car as well. Low temperatures can kill your battery and freeze your gas lines. 

AAA says the cold can also lower the pressure in your tires. It's a reminder to give yourself some extra time. Officials say most batteries will last you three years.

Experts say wait to turn up the radio and to crank up the heat. This can zap the battery quicker.  

Martin Frost, the lead driver at Durr's/AAA towing in Terre Haute, says they have seen an increase of 15 to 20 calls a day. 

"During the winter time you have to just slow down and take you time," Frost said. "Check your surroundings and be careful." 

Frost says you should always keep jumper cables, an ice scraper, blankets, food, and water, in your car for emergencies. Especially when the weather is bad. He recommends you keep at least a half a take of fuel in your car at all times. This will prevent fuel lines from icing up. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 28°
Warm and wet Monday, brutal dangerous air moving in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Protect your car in cold weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain and snow, windy and warmer. High: 43°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Basinger commits to ISU

Image

Help Needed to Maintain Blessing Boxes

Image

George Rogers Clark National Park Reopens

Image

School Safety Bill

Image

UPDATE: Horses Removed from Puppy Mill Property

Image

Tow Truck Driver Offers Tips to Survive Winter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse