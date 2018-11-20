Clear

Bruno Mars providing 24K Thanksgiving dinners

Bruno Mars is providing 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to benefit those in need in his native Hawaii.

Posted By: Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) -- His "24K Magic" album and tour has been a success and now Bruno Mars is sharing his good fortune.

The singer will be providing 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to benefit those in need in his native Hawaii.

Mars is linking up with the Salvation Army's 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program to bring some magic to those in need.

"We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii's own Bruno Mars," Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands division, said in a statement. "Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua."

In January, Mars won the Grammy for album of the year with "24K Magic" and over the weekend he celebrated his "24K Magic World Tour" landing in Hawaii.

He shared a photo of himself as a youngster holding a microphone on Instagram.

"I've missed you all and I can't wait to perform and sing on the island I call home," Mars wrote in the caption.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth