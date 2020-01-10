Bruce Perry out as chief financial officer for the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed Bruce Perry is no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation.

Perry served as the chief financial officer.

On Friday, Bill Riley, the director of communications with the school corporation told us Perry was no longer a Vigo County School Corporation employee, but couldn't give us any further details.

He did tell us there was no criminal or legal wrongdoing.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.