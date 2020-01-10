VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed Bruce Perry is no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation.
Perry served as the chief financial officer.
On Friday, Bill Riley, the director of communications with the school corporation told us Perry was no longer a Vigo County School Corporation employee, but couldn't give us any further details.
He did tell us there was no criminal or legal wrongdoing.
We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Bruce Perry out as chief financial officer for the Vigo County School Corporation
- Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results
- Vigo County School Corporation discusses ILearn results
- Vigo County School Corporation Releases Enrollment Information
- Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum
- Jay Etling submits resignation from Vigo County School Corporation
- ACLU lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation dropped
- Statement on Danny Tanoos from the Vigo County School Corporation
- Another chance to voice concerns to Vigo County School Corporation
- Vigo County School Corporation launches emergency text alerts
Scroll for more content...