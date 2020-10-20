Brown Baggers Food Program is helping even more kids than ever before

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Flipping through memories, Kay and Israel Brewer can't believe how far they've come.

"Our numbers right now are the highest we've ever had," Israel Brewer, President of the Brown Bagger Program said.

10 years ago, the Brewers started the Brown Bagger School food program in Sullivan County because they saw the need.

"We adopted our daughter when she was 10. We found out she used to have to dig around in the trash for food and she wasn't fed very well," Brewer said.

When this started 10 years ago it started with 4 family-sized packs that went home every weekend. It grew from there and 10 years later it's grown even more. They now fill more than 500 of these bags to send home with Sullivan County kids every weekend.

"Our funds at times are low. Our needs are high. The only way we know we got it met is by the grace of God," Brewer said.

272 is the number of kids, right now, who get these brown bags for the weekend. Brewer said it can be tough, but it's always rewarding.

"This is near and dear to our hearts just to know that they're out there when we didn't have that and to know that people are in this area that needs that help and we just take it to heart," he said.

Saturday, October 24th they are hosting a 10-year anniversary celebration.

It's taking place at 31 N Court St, Sullivan, IN 47882 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can also reach out to them if you want to help or you need help on their Facebook, here.