Brood X Cicadas arrive at West Boggs Park

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brood X cicada began coming out just a few weeks ago at West Boggs Park. And it didn't take them long to start making a lot of noise.

Jules Erwin with West Boggs Park explains, "Drone that you hear that is really pretty recent. So now that we're getting to warm weather they're like 'alright! It's time to meet our partners."

They make a lot of noise for insects that have been in hiding for 17 years. That drone is from the males. They're still working to get the female's attention.

Erwin says, "The females look for mates and...they just...get together."

Females will lay hundreds of eggs inside of a tree. In 17 years, the process will happen again.

Erwin says, "It's exciting and it's definitely going to impact camping. It's going to be neat to see people interact with them."

West Boggs Park plans to have programs about the cicadas all summer. They're even making t-shirts for folks wanting to commemorate the occasion. Making sure that these loud insects have a good time during their short time.

Erwin explains, "They're looking for dates, that's their role when they come out of the ground and molt. All they do is reproduce, lay eggs, and die. So heck of a party after 17 years underground."