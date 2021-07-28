Broadband survey results find need of expanded coverage in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just over 1,000 households were surveyed by the Knox County Broadband Taskforce. The survey found that more than half of those surveyed did not have broadband coverage.

Many homes with seniors and elementary-aged students had little to no internet coverage. That's a concerning number. Those same households reported they needed coverage for remote learning or telemedicine.

The survey results give the broadband task force a picture of what they're dealing with. But what happens next?

Taskforce member Chris Pfaff says they are looking at a fixed wireless program that would help get broadband access to folks who need it. That task force is currently working with three internet providers on a longer-term option. Those providers have received federal funding to help run fiber throughout the county. However, those projects could take up to six years.

Pfaff explains, "We think that's too long. We'd like to see a solution sooner than that. Part of what the broadband taskforce is doing is working directly with these ISPs to try to speed up that timeline."