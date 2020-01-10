Clear

Britt Aero to host job fair, open house Saturday morning

Candidates can fill out applications, tour the building and do on-sight interviews.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is looking for new faces to join its team.

Britt Aero manufactures tools, fixtures and production hardware.

You'll find it at 949 East National Avenue. 

For the first time, leaders plan to host an open house job fair on Saturday. It's from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility.

Candidates can fill out applications, tour the building and do on-sight interviews. 

"Obviously they need to have a good work ethic and be dependable," said President Darin Britton, "and you know, it's possible to train people for these positions as well."

Positions available include: Tool makers, CNC machinists, CNC programmers, inspectors and quality engineer.

If you'd like to learn more about the job fair, the company or the positions available, you can contact Britt Aero:

Email: Employment@BrittAero.com

Phone: 812-446-0503

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Wind, Rain, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pottery Classes Terre Haute Parks & Recreation

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Resurrection Concert February 29th

Image

Heavy rain makes its way into the Valley: How this could impact your morning commute

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, warmer. High: 59

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Linton-Vincennes Rivet girls

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute's future? Crews break ground on Hard Rock casino in Gary, Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans