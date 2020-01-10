Britt Aero to host job fair, open house Saturday morning

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is looking for new faces to join its team.

Britt Aero manufactures tools, fixtures and production hardware.

You'll find it at 949 East National Avenue.

For the first time, leaders plan to host an open house job fair on Saturday. It's from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility.

Candidates can fill out applications, tour the building and do on-sight interviews.

"Obviously they need to have a good work ethic and be dependable," said President Darin Britton, "and you know, it's possible to train people for these positions as well."

Positions available include: Tool makers, CNC machinists, CNC programmers, inspectors and quality engineer.

If you'd like to learn more about the job fair, the company or the positions available, you can contact Britt Aero:

Email: Employment@BrittAero.com

Phone: 812-446-0503