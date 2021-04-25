Bringing new life to an area by painting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Revitalizing the 12 points area doesn't just stop at opening 12 businesses in 12 months. It also means doing physical touch-ups around the area to make it more welcoming when people come to visit.

To help the area come to life Rose Hulman freshman students came together to help paint a mural on the side of the Parq building.

The first-year students are a part of the Noblitt Scholar's Program.

Once finished the mural will be a picture site where people can gather to take photos while being able to explore everything the area has to offer.

Faculty Director of the Noblitt Scholars Program Christine Buckley said, "The students in this program were selected partly because they have a passion for making the world a better place, and so I want to give them opportunities to do that."

Buckley said partnering with the owners of this building to do this mural was a very easy thing to agree to.

Buckley said she's been living in this community for more than 20 years now. She told me she knows exactly what 12 points used to look like, and is excited to be able to be part of history in helping bring the area back to life again.

Buckley said this is a very important project for the community and the students alike.

Freshman student Amelia Robinson said, "I think there were so many times where I was like, 'I'm not a painter.' I've never done anything like this before, it's crazy. Just to see it all come together is so phenomenal."

Everyone involved in the project told News 10 they can't wait to see it all come together once it's finished.

Buckley said it's great to get her students involved in the community because this is the place they'll call home for the next four years.

Buckley said, "I'm really sort of hopeful that by the time they're graduating in three years they'll be able to take their parents to maybe a restaurant in this building, and sit out in a beer garden and admire the mural they painted three years ago."

Buckley told us she's very thankful to be able to give back to her community in a unique way.

She said she cannot wait to see the 12 points area thrive once again.